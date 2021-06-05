Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.25-21.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $471.05.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $426.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

