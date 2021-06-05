Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.38. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $86.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $16,842,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Seer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

