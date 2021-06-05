Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells 959 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26.

VEEV stock opened at $288.29 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $10,695,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

