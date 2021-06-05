Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) COO Matthew C. Moellering Sells 33,222 Shares

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.87. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $327.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Express by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

