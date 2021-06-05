Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Sells 7,628 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ken Bakshi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00.

INT opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.