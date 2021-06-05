Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,300,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

