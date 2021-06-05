Douglas M. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,246,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,771,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEGH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

