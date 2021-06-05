Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SASR opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

