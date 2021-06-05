Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.