Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $221.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

