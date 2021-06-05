Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,634 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

MPC stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

