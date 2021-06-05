State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after acquiring an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

