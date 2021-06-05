DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 55.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.