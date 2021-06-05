HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,472.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $223.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

