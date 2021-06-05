David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38.

On Friday, March 19th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12.

Quanterix stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

