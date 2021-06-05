Lincoln National Co. (LNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Lincoln National stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

