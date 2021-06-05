Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

