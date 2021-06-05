Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $8.83.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.