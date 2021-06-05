CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59.
CHS Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.