Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Several research firms have commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Upland Software stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 42.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

