Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.
Several research firms have commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Upland Software stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00.
In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 42.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
