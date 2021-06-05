Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325,489 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Avangrid worth $33,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avangrid by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

