Jennison Associates LLC Has $37.23 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 791,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,999 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Apollo Global Management worth $37,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.