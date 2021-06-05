Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 10,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VIR opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
