Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 10,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VIR opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.