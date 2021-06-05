Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck Sells 512,930 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $71,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $80,252,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.