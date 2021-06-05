Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist Sells 14,566 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RPRX opened at $45.21 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

