Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0429 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $4,781.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

