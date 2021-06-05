Offshift 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $169,860.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003244 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $169,860.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,094.77 or 1.00483890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00041709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00081881 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

