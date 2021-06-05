M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

