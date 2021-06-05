Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

NYSE BLK opened at $886.85 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $889.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $828.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.