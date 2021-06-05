LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $151.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

