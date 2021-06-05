738,894 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 738,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 307.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 47,928 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.