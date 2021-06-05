DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $7.41 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DMAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

