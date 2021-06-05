$0.47 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

CHUY stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $815.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,111. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

