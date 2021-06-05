Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of PB opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

