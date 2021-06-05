EAM Investors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Intrusion were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $16.43 on Friday. Intrusion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

