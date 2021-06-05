NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NRR opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.42. The company has a market cap of £303.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NewRiver REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.