Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SPRT opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57. Support.com has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $9.45.
Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.
About Support.com
Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.