Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPRT opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57. Support.com has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Support.com by 3,752.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Support.com by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

