-$0.17 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Phreesia also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

