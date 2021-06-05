Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $29 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.26% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $28,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $118,101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.