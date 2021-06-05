Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Sleep Number by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $111.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.01. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

