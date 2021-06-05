Xponance Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $155.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.16 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

