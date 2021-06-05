State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 40,569 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after buying an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 148,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $6,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

PCH stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

