Crowns Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $9.53 or 0.00026259 BTC on major exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowns has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00077450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.01024025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.97 or 0.10123321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053012 BTC.

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,201 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

