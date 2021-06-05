Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $173.46 million and $2.04 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00077450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.01024025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.97 or 0.10123321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053012 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 286,198,548 coins and its circulating supply is 196,983,665 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

