John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDGJF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

