Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) versus Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Financial Analysis

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Desktop Metal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.53 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Desktop Metal $16.47 million 220.26 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -26.04

Taronis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal.

Volatility and Risk

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taronis Technologies and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25

Desktop Metal has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.99%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

Summary

Desktop Metal beats Taronis Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.