BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 93.2% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $781,119.84 and $1,438.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2,728.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000772 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

