Cappasity (CAPP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,312.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Cappasity has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $31,312.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00026074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.01027850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,684.51 or 0.10126089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053510 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CAPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.