NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $66.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00008776 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00049344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00271942 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,718,621 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.