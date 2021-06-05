Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

