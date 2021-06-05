Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

