Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
